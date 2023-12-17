NDLEA Seizes Convicted Drug Baron’s Mansion, Jeep In Lagos (Photos)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated a multi-million-naira mansion located in Lagos State belonging to a convicted drug baron, Okenwa Chris Nzewi.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement released to reporters on Sunday.

He disclosed that the property, located at K-5A/2 Road 14, Victoria Garden City Estate, Lekki, Lagos, was used as a clandestine laboratory for producing methamphetamine by Nzewi.

Babafemi said following Nzewi’s conviction, the mansion, along with his vehicle marked EKY 496 DJ, has been forfeited to the Federal Government.

He disclosed that Nzewi, who was arrested with associate Sunny Okeh Ukah, had pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four and three years imprisonment, respectively.

The statement in part said, “Okenwa was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Okeh Ukah on 30th July 2022 and subsequently arraigned on four counts in charge number FHC/L/527C/2022 at the Federal High Court, Lagos. They both pleaded guilty on 17th July 2023, while they were convicted and sentenced to four and three years imprisonment each with an option of fine of four million (N4,000,000) naira and three million (N3,000,000) naira respectively in addition to community service for four and three weeks each. His vehicle marked EKY 496 DJ was equally forfeited to the Federal Government.

“To further deny him of enjoying the proceeds of his criminal activity, the NDLEA filed a civil forfeiture charge against the building used as a clandestine laboratory at the Federal High Court Lagos which initially granted an interim forfeiture order that elapsed on 6th December before the final forfeiture on 7th December 2023.“

In a related development, the agency said its operatives in Lagos arrested a 75-year-old grandma, Mrs. Sekinat Soremekun for dealing in illicit drugs.

Babafemi said at the time of her arrest in the Oshodi area of Lagos on Friday, quantities of cannabis and litres of codeine syrup were recovered from her.

According to the agency’s spokesman, the grandma claimed her son, Segun who is now at large supplied her the illicit substances which she retailed.

