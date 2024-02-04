NDLEA Seizes Over 14 Tons of Ghanaian Loud In Lagos (Photos)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted large consignments of Ghanaian Loud smuggled into Lagos in two trucks and a J5 bus with a total weight of 14, 524.8 kilogrammes.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the three vehicles conveying jumbo bags of the psychoactive substance were trailed and intercepted at the Ojuelegba area of Lagos in the early hours of Sunday, January 28.

It read, “In the process of blocking the vehicles, two of the drivers jumped off on motion while the third driver, 66-year-old Nasiru Ojomu, who works with wanted Akala, Mushin-based drug baron, Suleiman Jimoh (alias Olowo Idi Ogede, also known as Temo) was arrested.

“In the last three years, NDLEA operatives have seized several shipments of the same psychoactive substance worth billions of naira linked to Temo. The wanted drug lord has since gone into hiding while the Agency continues a manhunt for him.”

Among other arrests made in different states across the country, the statement added that a male deaf and dumb suspect dealing in illicit substances was arrested in the Samaru area of Zaria, Kaduna state.

It read, “At the time of his arrest, 150 grams of cannabis were recovered from him while selling the psychoactive substance. Another suspect, Ibrahim Sani, 56, was also arrested in possession of 51 kilogrammes of the same substance in the Tirkaniya area of the state.

“In Kogi state, operatives on Wednesday 31st January destroyed 833.32 kilograms of cannabis sativa on a two-acre of farmland at Iluke community, Kabba- Bunu LGA while the owner, Samuel Atonila, 49, was equally arrested.

“On the same day, operatives in Nasarawa also arrested three suspects: Muhammed Musa, Bilyaminu Musa and Sadiya Ya’u with the same psychoactive substance weighing 24.4kg at Uke, Karu local government area of the state, while no less than 258 kilograms of same substance were recovered from a bush store around Ikare bypass, Owo, Ondo state.”