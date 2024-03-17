NDLEA Arrest Driver, Hair Stylist Who Sell Drug-laced Chin-Chin To Students

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 20-year-old hair stylist, Josephine Odunu and a 30-year-old dispatch rider, Edesemi Ikporo, for the offence of selling drugs to students.

According to the NDLEA, the two individuals distribute chin-chin, often laced with cannabis and tramadol, to students and at social parties in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, said while Ikporo handles the delivery to buyers, Odunu is a major distributor of the drugged chin-chin.

Operatives of the anti-narcotics agency also arrested two wanted suspects: Ajim Samuel (aka Boss), 30, and Davidson John Joshua (aka Dantala), 36, in Adamawa state while on their way from Onitsha, Anambra state, where they had gone to buy a consignment of tramadol.

The consignment contained 14, 428 pills of the opioid which they hid in the body compartments of their black Honda Civic car marked YLA 623 SL.

Babafemi said the suspects were nabbed along Numan-Jalingo road adding that 21grams of cannabis and monetary exhibits totaling N19,280 were recovered from them.

The NDLEA operatives made other arrests in different operations in different states, and various exhibits were recovered.

He said: “In Osun state, commercial bus driver, Ogunleye Adegoke, 49, was arrested along Gbongan-Ibadan road after NDLEA operatives discovered 2,000 capsules of tramadol, 60 tablets of rohypnol and 10 bottles of codeine syrup concealed in the spare tyre compartment of his vehicle.”

The spokesperson added that, “NDLEA officers on patrol around Opolo area of Yenagoa had on Sunday 10th March 2024 intercepted the motorcycle dispatch rider, Edesemi and recovered 200grams of chin-chin produced with cannabis sativa, which he was on a mission to deliver to a buyer.

“A swift follow up operation led to the arrest of the hairdresser, Josephine, who distributes the drugged chin-chin from the salon where she works in Kpansia area of Yenagoa.

” A search of the salon also led to the recovery of 3.00kilograms bringing the total weight of the illicit substance seized from the duo to 3.2kg.

“Investigations reveal that they distribute the chin-chin often laced with cannabis and tramadol to students and at birthday parties.

“While Edesemi handles the delivery to buyers, Josephine is a major distributor to a wanted suspect who produces the drugged chin-chin.

“A total of 343,000 pills of opioids were seized by NDLEA officers from a suspect, Lawan Abubakar, 33, in Azare town, Katagum, Bauchi state on Friday 15th March.

“On the same day the Nigerian Army transferred a suspect, Muhammadu Rabi’u, 37, with 64,000 pills of tramadol recovered from him to the Bauchi state command of NDLEA.

“At least, 24kg of cannabis was seized from the driver of a transport company, Ikechukwu Obialo, at Sagamu Interchange, Ogun state by NDLEA operatives on Wednesday 13th March.

“In Kano, two suspects: Ali Amadu, 27, and Adamu Hassan, 33, were nabbed with a total of 125.3kg cannabis; 3,400 pills of tramadol; and 30 bottles of codeine syrup.

“They were arrested on Monday 11th March at Gadar Tamburawa area, and Friday 15th March at Tsamiya Babba, Hotoro respectively.

“While 118 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from a warehouse in Masaka area of Nasarawa state on Saturday 16th March, NDLEA operatives in Edo state on Thursday 14th March arrested a suspect, Kole Samuel, 50, with 75kg of same psychoactive substance at market area, Otuo, Owan East LGA.

“Same day, operatives raided the Oloma-Okpe forest in Akoko Edo LGA where they destroyed 3,944.2075 kilograms of cannabis on 1.577683 hectares of farmland.