NDLEA Cracks Down On Drug Ring, Nabs 10, Seizes N10 Billion Worth Of Heroin

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) revealed that its officers intercepted the largest-ever heroin consignment brought into the country by a syndicate with operations in three different continents.

Naija News understands that during a comprehensive nine-day operation, operatives apprehended 10 suspects, imposed blocks on 109 bank accounts, and confiscated N119 million, in addition to sealing properties, including hotels and mansions, located in the Ago Palace Way area of Lagos, as per the announcement.

The NDLEA’s head, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), revealed the operation’s specifics at a media briefing held in Lagos.

Marwa revealed that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted 51.90 kilograms of high-grade Class A narcotics, ingeniously concealed within cutting machines intended for delivery at a warehouse controlled by a drug cartel in the Ipaja district.

The drugs, which possess a street value of approximately £100,000 per kilogram, amount to a total estimated value of £5,190,000, equating to N10,365,987,000 when converted at the current exchange rate of N1,997.3 to a pound, as reported by The Nation.

Marwa highlighted the recent significant bust as another landmark achievement in combating drug trafficking, comparing it to a previous major seizure in Ikorodu and detailing the NDLEA operatives’ tactics, especially the crucial role of sniffer dogs in detecting the smuggled drugs.

Furthermore, Marwa mentioned that the NDLEA has initiated communication with its South African counterpart to pursue the apprehension of the cartel’s leaders, who are believed to be based in South Africa and Mozambique, highlighting international collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking.