15 Drug Kingpins Received 168 Years’ Imprisonment In 2023 – NDLEA Chairman

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has stated that among the 3,412 drug offenders successfully prosecuted and convicted by the anti-narcotics agency in 2023, at least 15 drug kingpins collectively received 168 years imprisonment.

This disclosure was made on Wednesday as he addressed commanders and officers of the agency during an awards and commendations ceremony held at the NDLEA national headquarters in Abuja.

During the ceremony, 104 personnel and 13 state commands that demonstrated outstanding performances in the second half of 2023 were recognized and rewarded.

Marwa said, “Indeed, our performance as individuals and collectively could always be better. However, we must appreciate every effort made to help sustain the momentum of our upward trajectory since January 2021, when we launched the renewed fight against illicit substance trafficking.

“According to our statistics, we recorded 13,664 arrests leading to the seizure of 1,606,799.09Kg of assorted illicit drugs and 3,412 convictions with a total of 5,570 offenders charged to court in 2023.

“It is indeed a year that at least 15 drug kingpins bagged 168 years of imprisonment collectively.

“That is a substantial improvement over our performance in 2022. Notably, in 2023, we also ramped up our enforcement action against cannabis farms and carried out at least seven successful major operations, leading to the discovery and destruction of over 206 hectares of cannabis plantations.”

Furthermore, he highlighted that the frequency and intensity of NDLEA advocacy significantly improved throughout 2023. He also mentioned that both zonal and state commands displayed remarkable dedication to promoting the War Against Drug Abuse advocacy.

He added, “As a result, a total of 2,725 sensitisation lectures and programmes were held in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others. A breakdown of the WADA lectures held in 2023 shows: 807 in primary/secondary schools; 146 in tertiary institutions; 488 for out-of-school children; 264 in worship centres.

“140 in military/paramilitary organisations; 90 in other workplaces, among others. Just as well, our commands and formations have coped with the increased workload of counselling activities leading to the counselling and rehabilitation of 10, 904 drug users.”

He remarked that individuals with longer tenure in the agency, predating 2021, can affirm that the past three years have introduced new dynamics to the operations and performance of the NDLEA.