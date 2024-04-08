2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Super Falcons Captain Insists South Africa Can’t Stop Nigeria

Advertisement

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain, Rasheedat Ajibade has insisted that the goal of her teammates is to play at the 2024 Olympics.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have never been at the Olympics since 2008 and South Africa currently stands on their way to breaking the jinx.

In the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers third round, the Super Falcons defeated the Banyana Banyana 1-0 courtesy of a penalty goal from Rasheedat Ajibade in Abuja on Friday, April 5.

Super Falcons are currently in Pretoria, South Africa preparing for the return leg which is expected to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

Ahead of the game, Ajibade, who is contracted to Spanish women’s club, Atletico Madrid, urged football enthusiasts in Nigeria to believe that the team can qualify for the Olympics.

She also noted that apart from qualifying for the Olympics being her personal goal, it is her own personal goal as a professional footballer.

She said, “We are not under any illusions. It is going to be a big and tough fight. For us, we have 90 minutes standing between us and the long-elusive ticket to the Olympics and we will give it our all.

“We want Nigerians to believe in the Super Falcons. The players are motivated by the keen desire to play in the Olympics. Personally, I have played at every tournament you can think of, except the Olympics. The time to do it is now.”

She added, “At the end of the day, the grass will be green and it will be 11 players against 11 players. We are ready.”