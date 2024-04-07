We Will Win Ondo, Edo Governorship Elections – APC Vows

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its determination to secure victories in the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Naija News reports that the APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, made this known while addressing the press at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Duru reassured the 16 aspirants vying for the APC’s nomination in the Ondo state governorship election, scheduled for November 16, 2024, of a fair and transparent primary election.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to an open and equitable selection process that will determine the party’s candidate.

Duru expressed confidence that the party’s winning streak would extend to Ondo state, bolstering the APC’s governance footprint across the country.

This follows negotiations and reconciliations within the party, which have solidified the APC’s position and unity ahead of the elections.

Duru said, “Edo has become a test case. They know that the party is resolute in determining, through a process that is free, who the candidate of the party would be.

“For the few who felt they would need to go to court, as we would always expect, there were three sixty-degree turnarounds.

“They came to the negotiation table, had a handshake, and now we have a formidable team. We believe that APC would win Edo state.”