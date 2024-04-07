‘Put Them In Cages’ – Police Send Warning To Dog Owners In Osun

Advertisement

The Osun State Police Command has warned residents with dogs to lock up their pets to prevent them from attacking people.

The police explained that it is an offence if dog owners fail to control their pets and leave them unrestrained to attack people.

Speaking via a press statement by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, the Command stated that there have been increasing incidents of dog attacks on people in recent times.

They enjoined members of the public rearing dogs to restrain their pets in their houses in cages or put them on leashes.

The police further said it was necessary for dog owners to take such steps, as doing so would reduce attacks on people.

It also advised owners to vaccinate their dogs in order to reduce the risk of contracting rabies virus, in the instance that the pets bite people.

The statement reads in part, “The police command is using this medium to draw the attention of members of the public especially those rearing or breeding dogs especially exotic ones for guard/security purposes or otherwise to the increasing recent attacks on people by their dogs.

“To this end, the police command enjoins members of the public to restrain their dogs in their houses in cages/leashes with a view to reducing attacks on people and further vaccinate these dogs in order to reduce the risk of contracting rabies virus which can be deadly if these dogs happen to bite individual(s).

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Abba, therefore advises members of the public to be abreast of the Dog Acts Cap 35 Law of the Federation of Nigeria. A dog keeper: somebody who is in charge of a dog is supposed to ensure that every dog to be handled is vaccinated, duly controlled, and should not be set loose to bite passersby. Anything outside your yard (fence) is not your house, i.e., if any dog gets loose and bites anybody outside the compound, this is an offence.

“The CP further assures the good people of Osun State of his commitment to improve the status quo as one of the peaceful states in the country.”