Ondo Election: APC Leaders Raise Alarm Over Plot To Disrupt Primary Election, Finger Aiyedatiwa

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State have expressed concerns over what they describe as a plot to employ thugs to disrupt the party’s governorship primary election scheduled for April 20, 2024.

Naija News reports that the allegations were made public during a press conference in Akure, where APC stalwart, Adewale Ibraheem, voiced fears about potential threats to the integrity of the upcoming primary election.

He said, “There are plans to recruit 50 thugs in each of the local government areas in Ondo state to scuttle the primary election.”

He further alleged that supporters of the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, known for donning Red Berets, are orchestrating a campaign to undermine the primary process.

According to him, a senior cabinet member in Akure coordinated a meeting where it was decided that the primary elections would be disrupted in areas where Aiyedatiwa is perceived as unpopular.

The APC leader accused Aiyedatiwa’s political foot soldiers of planning to discredit the primary election by causing chaos, alleging that funds have been earmarked for recruiting thugs across the state’s 18 local government areas.

“It is evident that Aiyedatiwa is losing out, and he wants to drag everybody down, including the APC in Ondo State,” Ibraheem stated.

Responding to these allegations, the state director of information for Aiyedatiwa’s campaign group, Kayode Fasua, dismissed the claims as baseless.

Fasua criticized the accusers as being detrimental to the party’s unity and emphasized the governor’s commitment to his administrative duties rather than political scheming.

He clarified that the referenced meeting in Akure was merely a review session of the campaign’s performance within the local government area, denying any plans to mobilize thugs.

Fasua appealed to the party members involved in spreading these allegations to adhere to party rules and regulations and cease attacking the governor with unfounded accusations.

He stressed the importance of unity within the party and the need for all members to focus on the forthcoming primary election without resorting to mudslinging or disruptive tactics.