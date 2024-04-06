Thomas Tuchel Confirms Five Key Players May Miss Bayern Vs Arsenal UCL Clash

Advertisement

The manager of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that five of his star players might not be available for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final game against Arsenal.

At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, Bayern Munich will travel to the Emirates Stadium in London for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final round.

Ahead of Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim which is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. later today, Thomas Tuchel listed Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Aleks Pavlovic, and Nous Mazraoui as among the players who are likely to miss the Gunners game.

“Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Aleks Pavlovic, and Nous Mazraoui are not in the squad for Saturday’s game”, Thomas Tuchel said.

“Rapha Guerreiro is back in the squad. The problem is that all 5 players are out not because of rest, but all have problems. Therefore they are a doubt for Arsenal as well.

“The main problem with Leroy is his pubic bone. With Kingsley it’s muscular. He had muscular problems after the game against Dortmund.

“Thankfully we’ve got the confirmation that it’s nothing structural, but they’re problems that mean he can’t play.”

The former Chelsea manager added: “We have five potential starting XI players injured. So our tactical opportunities and competition are very limited.”