William Gallas Hails Harry Kane As He Predicts Arsenal Vs Bayern UCL Clash

Advertisement

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender, William Gallas has noted that Bayern Munich will be extra motivated against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final round.

William Gallas who has noted that Bayern’s new signing, Harry Kane likes to score against the Gunners from his days at Tottenham Hotspur, noted that the game will be very tough for both sides.

The Frenchman said the extra motivation for Bayern Munich comes from the team’s inability to unseat Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the German Bundesliga.

They currently stand no chance of beating Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title and the UEFA Champions League is the only trophy left for them to contend for this season.

Hence, the German Bundesliga giants will throw everything they have into the contest to ensure that they scale through to the semi-final stage of the competition.

William Gallas also noted that it will be difficult for Arsenal to cope in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie because of their determination to win the Premier League title this season.

“Kane always scores against Arsenal and at the Emirates too,” Gallas said according to Sportskeeda.

“It will be a great game and we know that Bayern won’t be champions in the Bundesliga, so for the Bayern players, it will be very important for them to qualify for the next round.

“It won’t be easy for Arsenal as they are still in the race for the title, it will be tough for Arsenal to qualify.

“I think Arsenal can make a surprise in the Champions League, so I’m still picking (them) to go through.”

Note that Bayern Munich will be at the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of the tie at 8 p.m. on April 9. The second leg of the tie will take place at the Allianz Arena on April 17, 2024.