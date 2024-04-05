Nigerian Hypeman, Brian B Is Dead

Advertisement

Nigerian hypeman, Brian James, known as Brian B, is dead.

Naija News reports that James has been battling an undisclosed ailment for a long time and has solicited help from the public.

Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun, announced Brian B’s demise in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.

He wrote: “Goodbye Brian… we lost him. Live! Make an impact. He did in his career and the love he showed to us all…”

In other news, veteran Nigerian music entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has addressed the controversy surrounding his sexuality.

Speaking during a recent interview with reality star, Uriel Oputa, Charly Boy explained that he is not gay.

He revealed that he could be gay, but he isn’t.

The ‘Area Fada’ said that he has a feminine side which he calls Linda.

He stated that if he were gay, he would be championing the fight for gay rights in Nigeria.

He said, “I’ve a feminine side I called Linda. And I remember when I was doing the Charly Boy show, I had this character I always played called Miss Zigizigi. I picked that up when I was in the United States.

“So I’ve my feminine ways and sometimes I can get confusing if you really don’t know who I am. A lot of people have said I am gay.”