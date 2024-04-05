How My Opponents Lied Against Me To Take Over Benue Govt By All Means – Ortom

Advertisement

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has recounted how his opponent blatantly lied against him in the build-up to the 2023 general election to ensure his defeat.

Naija News recalls that Ortom lost his senatorial ambition, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also lost the 2023 governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Terver Akase, in Makurdi, the state capital, on Friday, Ortom said his opponents deliberately lied about his ownership of the Ethanol Company, Pure Bio-Tech, located along Gboko-Makurdi Road.

The former Governor reiterated that he is not affiliated with the company nor has a single share.

He further challenges those peddling the story that he owns Pure Bio-Tech to make public evidence to support their claims or tender apologies to him.

The statement read, “Though the report in question did not provide evidence to back its allegation that Chief Ortom owns the company, it is important to once again state that the former Governor is not the owner of the enterprise.

“His Excellency Ortom does not hold even a single share in the company, and he is not remotely affiliated with it.

“The narrative that Chief Ortom owns Pure Bio Tech was crafted by persons who wanted to take over government in the state by all means before the 2023 elections.

“Such individuals manufactured blatant lies against Governor Ortom whom they accused of purchasing every available land in the state capital and owning every major private business in the state.

“Sadly, some people believed the campaign of lies and hate against Chief Ortom before and during the last election.

“Again, in April 2023, the Ortom administration ordered for urgent investigation into activities of the company when it was discovered that its sewage disposal system was emptying waste into River Benue thereby contaminating the water and endangering aquatic life in the river.

“We challenge those peddling the story that Ortom owns Pure Bio Tech to make public evidence to support their claims or tender apologies to the former Governor.”