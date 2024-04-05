Electricity Tariff Hike: Step-By-Step Guide To Know Your Feeder Band

Advertisement

Many Nigerians have expressed outrage at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission‘s increase in the electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

Naija News reported that the Vice Chairman of NERC, Musliu Oseni, on Wednesday announced that the increase will see the customers paying N225 kilowatt per hour (KW/h) instead of the current N66.

Customers under Band A are those who enjoy 20-24 hours of electricity supply daily.

Under the Band classification, customers in Band B enjoy 16 to 20 hours, while those in Band C enjoy 12 to 16 hours daily.

Also, Band D subscribers benefit from eight to 12 hours of electricity consumption daily, while Band E subscribers only enjoy four to eight hours.

In this article, Naija News provides a step-by-step guide on how to determine which feeder band subscribers you belong to, as indicated by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company.

1. Visit www.ikejaelectric.com

2. Click on customer service

3. Click on Customer feeder information

4. Click on customer feeder verification

5. Enter your account or meter number to verify your feeder details.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has been criticized by two former federal lawmakers, Senator Andrew Uchendu and Honourable Dachung Bagos, following the reduction of electricity subsidy.

The former lawmakers argued that the timing was wrong especially with the ongoing hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

During an interview on Channels TV Politics Today, Uchendu and Bagos said with the removal of subsidy on petroleum, and the timing of the electricity tariff hike would further bring untold hardship on Nigerians.