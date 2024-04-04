Military Releases Slain Terrorist Commanders’ Names

Advertisement

The Defence Headquarters has released the names of terrorist kingpins eliminated during different operations in the northern part of the country.

Naija News gathered that DHQ, on Thursday, revealed that the terrorist commanders were killed in separate operations between January and March 2024.

The names of the terrorist kingpins are Abu Bilal Minuki (aka Abubakar Mainok) – Head of Is-Al Furqan Province (ISGS and ISWAP), and Haruna Isiya Boderi.

He was a notorious terrorist who operated along Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State as well as the Abuja Kaduna Highway. He was killed by troops on 21 Feb 24.

Others are Kachallah Damina (Neutralised on March 24 by troops. He was neutralised alongside over 50 combatants), Kachallah Alhaji Dayi, Kachallah Idi (Namaidaro), Kachallah Kabiru (Doka), Kachallah Azarailu (Farin-Ruwa), Kachallah Balejo, Ubangida, Alhaji Baldu among several others.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, revealed the names to journalists during a briefing in Abuja.

He added that a total of 2,351 terrorists were killed while 2,308 were arrested, and 1,241 kidnapped hostages were rescued during the period under review.

He said, “The above was achieved through synchronized strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves.

“For instance, immediately upon acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scrambled to carry out major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves.

“Troops equally conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and offensive against the terrorist.

“Nevertheless, the military is ready, prepared, equipped and focused on what to do with these terrorist and their cohorts.

“Surely, we have been collecting intelligence, hunting them and striking them where they may be hiding and hibernating.

“Our aim is to kill this terrorist and the infrastructure that supports them.

“Accordingly, we have employed significant firepower to neutralize several terrorists and disrupt their activities.”