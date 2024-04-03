FG Begins Talks Over Binance Chief’s Extradition As DSS, EFCC, NIA, Others Grill Soldiers

Advertisement

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has commenced talks with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) over the extradition of Binance chief Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped from detention in Nigeria and fled the country on March 22.

Naija News recalls that Anjarwalla, who was arrested alongside Tigran Gambaryan over alleged money laundering, are executives of the crypto-currency giant Binance Holdings Limited.

The duo were detained in ‘a safe house’ in Abuja on the order of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

But on Friday, March 22, Anjarwalla escaped detention and left the country using a Kenyan passport.

Speaking to The PUNCH on Tuesday, government sources disclosed that the federal government and INTERPOL have begun the process of extraditing the fugitive.

A source noted: “Mr Anjarwalla’s extradition process has begun. The Federal Government is working as did with INTERPOL to extradite the fugitive to Nigeria. He’s a fugitive that escaped from lawful custody, and his other partner is still in custody and will be arraigned on Thursday alongside their company, Binance.”

“It is true that the Federal Government has commenced the process of extraditing Binance’ Anjarwalla in order to bring him back to Nigeria to answer to his money laundering case in court, among others. The arraignment of Binance and Gambaryan in court on Thursday will also aid Anjarwalla’s extradition,” another source revealed.

DSS, NIA Grill Soldiers

A top security source also confirmed that the soldiers detailed to guard Anjarwalla were being questioned by special investigators from the military, Department of State Services (DSS), the police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“The soldiers detailed to monitor Anjarwalla have been detained, as you know, and they’re still being grilled by special investigators drawn from various security and intelligence agencies and services- the military, DSS, NIA, and the police, all hands are on deck as it is a matter of national security,” the source said.

EFCC Takes Over

Meanwhile, the EFCC has fully taken over the case from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The anti-corruption agency has also detained Gambaryan and obtained a court warrant to arrest and extradite Anjarwalla.

A source told The PUNCH that Anjarwalla would be prosecuted in absentia alongside Binance and Gambaryan, who’s now in EFCC custody.

The source said: “The detained Binance executive, Gambaryan, is now in custody of the EFCC. The NSA has totally handed over the matter to the EFCC for investigation and prosecution. The commission has charged Binance, Gambaryan, and Anjarwalla to court for $35,400,000 money laundering, and they’ll be arraigned in court on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

“The EFCC is now partnering with the International Criminal Police Organisation, the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Kenyan government, to effect the arrest and extradition of Mr Anjarwalla, the fugitive who fled from lawful custody in Nigeria.”

Naija News understands that the EFCC had filed five-count charges bordering on money laundering against the crypto-currency giant and two of its executives, Anjarwalla and Gambaryan.

The court documents revealed that the charges were filed on Thursday, March 28, 2024, before the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja division.