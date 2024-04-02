Hardship: Ondo Residents Loot Truck Conveying Government’s Palliatives

Advertisement

Some residents of Ondo State, on Tuesday, looted a truck conveying food items, amid the hardship ravaging the country.

Daily Trust gathered that the driver of the truck was overpowered after his vehicle developed a mechanical fault at the popular cultural centre junction on Ondo express road.

However, remnants of the food items were observed on the roadside.

Reports had it that the loaded truck was conveying food items, particularly grains in some cartoons branded in President Bola Tinubu’s name.

Several witnesses who confirmed the development to the platform revealed that those who attacked the truck and also looted its contents included petty traders, artisans, drivers and commercial motorcyclists.

One of the witness said, “How they got to know the content still surprised me. The truck developed a mechanical fault and before we knew it the residents forced it open.

“They began to bring out the items in the pack which are mostly grains like rice and garri branded in President Tinubu’s blue colour, name and logo.”

A social commentator, Ibidapo Adelusi, has condemned the action of the residents, saying the police should go after the perpetrators.

He said, “We know there’s hunger and hardship in the land but this is a crime against fellow human. The police should not hesitate to fish out these thieves.”

Naija News understands that report of the looting of the truck comes hours after a similar incident in Kebbi State.

