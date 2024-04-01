Dangote Palliatives Looted Not Kebbi Government – Commissioner

Advertisement

The recent looting spree in Kebbi State, involving the theft of food items, has sparked controversy and condemnation.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Muazu, clarified in a press conference that the state government was not involved in the incident, stating that the stolen items were properties of the Dangote Foundation.

During the conference held in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, Muazu pointed fingers at the Dangote Foundation, accusing it of causing public unrest by diverting truckloads of 5kg bags of rice without notifying local security agencies.

He suggested that this action fueled public speculation and led to the looting, as people suspected that the foundation intended to hoard the food items.

The state government firmly denounced the looting, labeling the perpetrators as miscreants exploiting any opportunity for chaos. Muazu warned of severe repercussions for such unlawful activities in the future.

To address the root causes of the incident and prevent recurrence, a 13-member committee has been established.

This committee is tasked with investigating the looting and is expected to deliver a report within five days. This decision followed an extraordinary security meeting convened by state officials to devise strategies to mitigate such incidents.