Peter Obi Identifies How Millions Of Nigerians Can Get Out Of Poverty

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has noted that a good investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector and effective production in the same can pull millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party stated this during his visit to Kebbi State last weekend, Naija News reports.

While expressing optimism that the sector can do more good to the Nigerian economy when exploited, Obi emphasized the need for the Kebbi State government and stakeholders to place significant emphasis on investing in agriculture.

Obi highlighted the extensive agricultural lands in Kebbi and the entire North West geopolitical zone, drawing a comparison to Ukraine, which recently provided grains to Nigeria despite having a smaller cultivated land area.

He said that investing in agriculture is of utmost importance for Nigeria’s future, as it has the potential to address issues such as insecurity, poverty, inflation, and food scarcity.

He urged the Federal Government to prioritize agriculture over oil, emphasizing that Nigeria possesses the largest expanse of uncultivated land globally, primarily located in the northern part of the country.

“With effective agriculture production, the sector has the capacity to take millions of Nigerians out of poverty and address the problems of insecurity in the country.

“In addition, agriculture is the basic foundation for attaining food security, eliminating hunger, and also serving as a foreign exchange earner to stabilise any economy,” Obi stated.

The politician lauded Kebbi State as an agricultural hub with the capacity to feed the nation through increased production.

“I am on a private visit to Kebbi State, as I have already visited Nasarawa, Niger, and Sokoto States to be part of the Ramadan breakfast with our fellow Muslims and identify areas of need where I can assist,” He added.

Naija News understands that Obi, during the visit, provided Ramadan breakfast to 100 Muslim faithful and commissioned a solar-powered borehole at Hutawa Fulani settlement.

Obi also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu Bashar, and had a chat with the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris.

During their meeting, Governor Idris emphasized his administration’s dedication to investing in the development of human capacity and agriculture as key drivers of economic growth.

In response, the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu Bashar, urged Nigerian leaders to pay attention to the insights and recommendations of the former Governor of Anambra State.

Addressing Obi and his delegation during their courtesy visit to his palace in Birnin Kebbi, the Emir expressed his appreciation for Obi’s visit during the holy month of Ramadan. He also mentioned that he had known Obi since his time in Enugu in 1966 and acknowledged the value of his perspectives on Nigeria’s challenges.

“I was not surprised that you are going around the country to tell us what we should do to make Nigeria a great country. We have heard about what you are talking about in our country and it is high time we take note of that.

“Our leaders should take note of what you are telling us on how to make our country prosperous.

“You are telling us how we have large areas of land and young men who are capable, strong enough, and educated enough to make Nigeria a great nation,” the Emir was quoted by the Daily Post as saying.