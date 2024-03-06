Kebbi Gov Distributes SUVs To Lawmakers Amid Nationwide Hardship (Photo)

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, in a move aimed at enhancing legislative operations, distributed Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to members of the State House of Assembly.

Governor Idris on Wednesday disclosed that 24 First Class Toyota Jeeps was distributed to members of the state House of Assembly.

The Governor’s decision comes amidst call by Nigerians for government officials to reduce their expenses.

Idris, who announced this in a social media post, said his gesture should be seen as “a symbol of our commitment to serving the people of Kebbi State diligently.

“I am honored to fulfill my promise by distributing 24 First Class Toyota Jeeps to the dedicated members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly for their official engagements.

“Today, at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, I personally presented these vehicles, expressing gratitude for the Assembly’s cooperation and understanding. The harmonious working relationship between the Executive Arm and the Assembly has been paramount. In the spirit of collaboration, I joined the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Usman Muhammad Ankwe, in a test drive of the Jeep allocated to him.”

See photos from the event below: