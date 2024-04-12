Stop Using The Pulpit To Carry Out Smear Campaign And Self Fulfilment – Gov Idris Warns Clerics

Advertisement

The governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris has warned political leaders to stop using the pulpit to push their political and selfish interests.

The governor gave the advise while receiving the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashir, who paid him Sallah homage at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He asserted that some clerics mount the pulpit with the aim of castigating leaders and carrying out smear campaigns.

The governor insisted that such practices must be put to an end for the sanctity of religion to remain untainted

According to him, “It is glaring that some Ulama mount the pulpit or use Tafsir sessions to castigate leaders and cast aspersions on their persons for smear campaign or self fulfilment.

“I am also not immuned from such acts; such an unholy attitude must cease, to safeguard the sanctity of religion and protect the dignity of leaders.”

The Ulama, he emphasised, should uphold their values as moulders of good character and morality and stop soiling the faith because of their personal aggrandisement.

The governor acknowledged the support and cooperation of the Gwandu Emirate Council to his administration.

He tasked the traditional institution in the state to sustain prayers for peace and prosperity in the country.