Kebbi Governor Dissolves 21 Local Government Chairmen, Secretaries

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has dissolved the 21 local government chairmen of the state, whose tenure concluded on Monday, February 5.

The governor hosted the outgoing 21 local government chairmen at the Council Chamber of the Government House.

The governor conveyed his gratitude to the people and government of Kebbi State for their invaluable contributions to their respective localities and the state as a whole.

In a statement issued by the media aide to the governor, Ahmed Idris, it was disclosed that the governor, while speaking to the outgoing chairmen at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Monday, expressed gratitude for the services they provided to their constituencies.

He commended the outgoing chairmen for their performance and the progress achieved in their local government areas. Additionally, he directed them to promptly hand over government property to the Directors Of Personnel Management (DPM) of their councils.

“He insisted that there were laws governing the local government administration, and it had become imperative for the government to respect those laws and act as leaders.

“We need to do what is needed so that later, anything can follow. We did not intend to send anybody away, however, we will make sure that nobody is left behind.

“This is your government, therefore you need to support it to succeed, of course, there is the need for you to work assiduously to see that this government succeed.

“Governor Idris promised to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to all parts of the state “in fulfilment of our campaign promises,” the statement read.

Speaking on behalf of the other local government chairmen, Aminu Sarkin-Fada, the Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria in the state, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support, which, he stated, contributed to their achievements and successes.

“I believe without the support of His Excellency, we wouldn’t have achieved what we have achieved,” he insisted.

He outlined the distribution of fertilizers free-of-charge to farmers and the disbursement of cash to empower individuals, highlighting that these initiatives had enabled many people to become self-reliant and stand on their feet.

Story continues below advertisement

He attributed this progress to the support and generosity of His Excellency.