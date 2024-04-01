Tragic Incident: Teenage Girl Electrocuted In Ogun

Advertisement

An unidentified 15-year-old girl, was electrocuted within Olomore Housing Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred approximately at 11:50pm on Sunday while the girl was in the process of fetching water from a well situated in the estate.

During a period of power outage in the compound, the girl had left to fetch water, but it was learned that power was restored while she was in the process of fetching the water.

Upon the restoration of power, it was alleged that the teenager was electrocuted by a live cable from the pumping machine situated inside the well.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the girl’s death when reached for clarification on Monday, stating that a doctor on duty had verified it.

In a WhatsApp message addressed to PUNCH Online correspondent, Odutola stated, “A case of electrocution was reported to the Divisional Police Officer of Lafenwa by one Onyekachi Silas “m” at Olomore Housing Estate.

“Onyekachi narrated to the DPO that his younger brother, through a phone he received on that 31/3/24 at about 23:50, that one (name withheld) “f” 15 years, who is also the brother’s wife’s younger sister, is living with them.

“He further stated that there was a power outage in the house, and she went to the well to fetch water. In the process of her fetching water, power was restored. She was tragically electrocuted by a naked cable of the pumping machine placed inside the well.

“She was rushed to the hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed her death. The investigation has commenced, and the corpse has been deposited at Oke Lantoro morgue.”