Police Confirm Delta Students’ Abduction, Say Efforts Ongoing To Ensure Safe Release Of Victims

Advertisement

Spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, has revealed that efforts are ongoing to ensure that students kidnapped on Monday in Ugheli Delta state were rescued unharmed.

Confirming the development in a post via his official X account, Edafe disclosed that the command was “aware of this ugly incident, and we are doing all it takes to ensure that they are rescued unhurt.”

Naija News has earlier reported that a group of gunmen believed to be Fulani herdsmen abducted an unidentified group of students in Delta State.

Reports revealed that the students were travelling along the East-West in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state, where the assailants attacked and whisked them away to an unknown location.

Advertisement

According to Vanguard, the students were taken in a Sienna vehicle on Friday while returning from Calabar at the Evwreni axis of the East-West Road.

A security source who confirmed the incident to journalists mentioned that the Sienna carrying the students from Calabar in Cross River State was seized on Friday night at the Evwreni axis, with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of N10 million.

This incident comes after the kidnapping of 8 individuals on February 24 along Ughelli-Patani road, Ughelli North, as they were returning from Benin City to Yenagoa.

Advertisement

It was reported that officers from the Ughelli A’ division visited the crime scene, but it remains unclear whether the remaining three individuals were rescued or released at a later time.