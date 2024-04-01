Nollywood Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola’s Working Holiday To Nigeria Turns Emergency Surgery

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has disclosed she recently underwent emergency surgery during a working visit to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the movie star revealed this in an Instagram post on Sunday.

According to the actress, her recent vacation resulted in an unplanned surgery, which was successful, and she is currently recuperating.

While expressing appreciation to God, Opeyemi Aiyeola also thanked those who reached out to her over her absence on social media.

She wrote, “Got every reason to be grateful to my Jehovah for his mercy and love.

“My 9ja trip that’s usually a working holiday ended up with me having an unplanned + emergency successful surgery, spending my holiday recuperating.

“To my handsome, beautiful, and correct medical team, family and friends, can’t appreciate you all enough for your support, care, and love.

“Good to be back home alive and recuperating well. To everyone who noticed my absence on social media and checked on me, e se modupe o.”

In other news, former Big Brother Naija Housemate cum Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedim, has opened up on sacrificing certain things for the growth of her career.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in an interview with Punch, said she sacrificed her social life and relationships because there was no time to attend to them.

She said, “For the past three years, I sacrificed my personal and social life. Even some friends were upset with me that I was not hanging out with them, because I am always busy. I have had to sacrifice relationships as well.”