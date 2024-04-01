Full List Of Public Holidays In Nigeria

Advertisement

Nigeria observes several public holidays throughout the year, which are designated by the government and often reflect the country’s cultural diversity and religious makeup.

Here’s a comprehensive list of public holidays typically observed in Nigeria:

1. New Year’s Day – January 1

Celebrates the beginning of the new year in the Gregorian calendar.

2. Good Friday

Observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

3. Easter Monday

Celebrated the day after Easter Sunday, marking the resurrection of Jesus.

4. Workers’ Day – May 1

Also known as Labour Day, it celebrates the achievements of workers and the labor movement.

5. Eid al-Fitr

A movable feast, this Islamic holiday marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The date varies each year based on the lunar Islamic calendar.

6. Democracy Day – June 12

Commemorates the restoration of democracy in Nigeria with the election of June 12, 1993.

7. Eid al-Adha

Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, this Islamic holiday occurs approximately 70 days after Eid al-Fitr, commemorating Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

8. Independence Day – October 1

Celebrates Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule in 1960.

9. Eid al-Mawlud (Mawlid al-Nabi)

The observance of the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, the date varies according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

10. Christmas Day – December 25

Celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by Christians worldwide.

11. Boxing Day – December 26

Traditionally, a day to open Christmas boxes and share gifts, it is observed as a public holiday in Nigeria.

The dates for the Islamic holidays of Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and Eid al-Mawlud vary each year as they are determined by the sighting of the moon according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

The federal government of Nigeria usually announces specific dates for these holidays each year after consultations with the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.