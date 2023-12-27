New Year: Gov Eno Declares Extra Public Holiday In Akwa Ibom

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced that January 2, 2024, will be observed as a public holiday in the state.

The purpose of this decision is to enable the residents of Akwa Ibom to participate in the New Year interdenominational thanksgiving ceremony at the International Christian Worship Centre in Uyo, the capital city of the state, Naija News understands.

Governor Eno conveyed this message during his address on Boxing Day, which took place in his hometown of Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

He extended an invitation to all the residents of the state, urging them to come together as a united community under the guidance of a single God. In his speech, he emphasized the significance of unity and progress.

The Governor described the upcoming celebration as an opportunity for the people of Akwa Ibom to gather and promote peace and a sense of togetherness throughout the state.

“Don’t forget that on January 2, we will have Akwa Ibom New Year Service at the International Christian Worship Centre.

“The International Worship Centre is finished and looking nice. We have designated that day a work-free day for all Akwa Ibom residents to come and worship and dedicate the year to God’s hands,” Pastor Eno said.

Eno expressed gratitude to the former governor, Udom Emmanuel, and his wife, Dr Martha Emmanuel, along with political figures, traditional leaders, religious authorities, the people of Akwa Ibom, non-indigenous residents in the state, and esteemed guests who made the journey from distant places to attend the occasion. Eno described the event as a momentous and significant gathering.

“I want to thank everyone for coming here today. This is similar to a unity event, bringing all of us together in this small village of Ikot Ekpene Udo,” he added.

Emmanuel, accompanied by his spouse, Martha, conveyed their excitement regarding the occasion and praised the current governor for utilizing it as a means to promote love, peace, and unity within the state.

Beforehand, the Transition Chairman of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Iniobong Orok, extended a warm welcome to all those who gathered to celebrate with the governor and his fellow community members, emphasizing that it signifies their affection and endorsement for him.