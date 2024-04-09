Advertisement

Various countries across the world enjoy multitude of public holidays depending on their cultural, religious, and historical dispensation.

Public holidays are days in a year set aside by law to commemorate significant historical events, religious observances, or adhere to a particular calendar system.

The days are set aside by law for non-working purposes.

In Nigeria, there are around 11 public holidays observed annually.

The holidays include both religious and non-religious celebrations.

Despite insinuations that some African countries are inundated with public holidays, no African country on the continent makes the top 10 in holidays, with Morocco coming in as 11th on the ranking.

Among nations worldwide, Cambodia holds the record for the highest number of public holidays, boasting a total of 28 observed annually.

Following closely, Sri Lanka has 25 public holidays, while both India and Kazakhstan observe 21.

Here is a list of countries with the highest number of public holidays according to World Atlas

1: Cambodia – 28 public holidays

2: Sri Lanka – 25 public holidays

3: India, Kazakhstan – 21 public holidays

4: Colombia, Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago – 18 public holidays

5: China, Hong Kong – 17 public holidays

6: Thailand, Turkey, Pakistan – 16 public holidays

7: Japan, Malaysia, Argentina, Lithuania, Sweden – 15 public holidays

8: Indonesia, Chile, Slovakia – 14 public holidays

9: South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Taiwan, Nepal – 13 public holidays

10: Finland, Russia – 12 public holidays

11: Singapore, Italy, Denmark, France, UAE, Morocco, Czech Republic, Luxembourg 11 public holidays