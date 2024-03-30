Soldier Stabs Trader To Death In Ondo

Advertisement

A yet-to-be-identified soldier on Saturday reportedly stabbed a trader to death at the popular Arakale Market in Akure, Ondo State, following an argument that ensued between them.

The incident was said to have caused a protest by the colleagues of the deceased at the market, but the situation was brought under control by the men of the state police command.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident on Saturday, stating that the command had begun efforts to fish out the solder in collaboration with the Nigerian Army.

She said, “Yes, the police can confirm the stabbing of a young man by a soldier. The command is in touch with the military authority so that the culprit(s) can be identified and arrested.”

A source in the market who spoke with Punch said the soldier mobilised his colleagues to forcefully get a refund of the money he paid to the deceased for unsatisfactory service, leading to an argument between them.

The source added that the incident led to a protest as the other traders in the market barricaded the Arakale Road, preventing vehicular movements before the intervention of police officers.

The source said, “I think the soldier and the trader (deceased) had an argument over service rendered by the trader. I think the solder was not satisfied with the service and he asked for a refund.

“That was when the trouble started. Later, the solder mobilised his colleagues and the arguments continued. It was there the trader was stabbed by one of the soldiers, after which they left the scene.”