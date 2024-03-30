Ex-minister, Other Stakeholders Dump PDP For APC In Enugu, Give Reasons

Advertisement

A former Minister of Aviation, Fidelia Njeze, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, and other party stakeholders have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that other members of the PDP who defected to APC are Davidson Nnamani, Princess Juliet Oloto, Chika Idoko, Jonathan Eze, Umunna Ugwu and Ezi-Obodo Amechi Idodo of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The PDP chieftains were formerly received at the party’s secretariat in Enugu on Saturday, by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology and leader of APC in Enugu State, Uche Nnaji; APC National Deputy Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu, APC National Vice Chairman South-East, Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu; and the Chairman of the party in the State, Barr Ugochukwu Agballah.

Giving reason for his defection, Senator Utazi, who represented Enugu North Senatorial district in the National Assembly between 2015 and 2023, said that he was joining APC because the only way to realize the Presidency of Igbo extraction was to join the ruling party.

Advertisement

According to Utazi, as a national politician, it would serve him better to join politics at the centre and anyone who isn’t there is failing.

He said, “Today is a special day in my political career. As a national politician, I want to join politics at the centre.

“What we are doing in Enugu cannot take Enugu anywhere. I resigned from PDP. Nothing is coming to Enugu. If you are not at the centre, you are failing.

Advertisement

“The only way to get Igbo presidency is to serve as a servant at the APC. I want to serve in the party. APC is the only way to join the mainstream national. We will ensure that members join the party. With the party discipline, we will go far.”

Also speaking, Njeze, a Minister of Defence, said she was bringing peace to the party.

She stated, “My coming in is for peace and progress. Unity is strength. I will be loyal to the party because I know what loyalty is.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After receiving the defectors, Eneukwu warned them to shun anti-party activities, stressing that the party would not tolerate them.

He said, “Political party is meant to win elections. Work for the party. Let’s stay put and build the family. We have the ability to win elections in the state. Victory comes with hard work, don’t look at the saboteurs. It is a new beginning for the party in 2027.

“We need more people. PDP in Enugu is now a mushroom party. South-East must take its place in Nigeria. Igbo presidency is overdue.”

Also, the APC Vice Chairman, Southeast, Ijeoma Arodiogbu, appealed to the new members to unite for the party’s success in the next election.

He said, “The broom in the party signifies unity and oneness. Enugu has made my job very easy. We have taken everybody.

“We plead for all to unite for the success of the party in the next election. We don’t want to tolerate indiscipline in the party, especially during elections.”