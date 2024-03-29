Xabi Alonso To Stay At Bayer Leverkusen For One More Season

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso has reportedly informed Premier League club, Liverpool, and German Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich, that he is not planning to leave his current club ahead of next season.

Xabi Alonso is currently enjoying an unprecedented run at Bayer Leverkusen where he is currently topping the German Bundesliga table with 10 points above second-placed Bayern Munich.

The Spanish tactician is the only manager in the top four leagues in Europe that has not suffered a defeat this season.

Hence, he is wanted by his two former clubs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool who are expected to lose their current coaches, Thomas Tuchel, and Jurgen Klopp, respectively, at the end of this season.

Advertisement

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has claimed that Liverpool have bowed out of the race to appoint Xabi Alonso since Thursday, March 28, and Bayern Munich are expected to bow out today, March 29.

The transfer expert also said Alonso is expected to remain the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen until 2025 and there will be a release clause which will permit him to join another club at the end of next season.

“Liverpool, Bayern, and Real Madrid will keep following the development of Xabi Alonso in the future months”, the transfer expert added.

Advertisement

Also, the honorary president of Bayern Munich, Uli Hoeness had said it is almost impossible for Xabi Alonso to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of this season because the Spanish tactician would want to achieve more feats at the club.

“Alonso is more inclined to stay at Bayer Leverkusen given their current successes because he would not want to leave them behind”, he said as quoted by Daily Mail.

“Let’s say if he had two or three more years of success, it would probably be easier to get him out of there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I personally, and we all, extremely appreciate Xabi Alonso, but you mustn’t forget that he is now training at a club that is currently in the process of becoming German champions.”