NANS Issues Seven-Day Ultimatum To Adeleke Regarding 100% Hike In School Fees

Governor Ademola Adeleke has been handed a seven-day ultimatum by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) regarding a 100 percent hike in school fees at Osun state-owned institutions.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Chairman of NANS in Osun State, Ogungbe Taiwo, declared that during a significant assembly held at the Federal Polytechnic Ede, it was disclosed that the Osun State Government has been deceiving students with empty pledges concerning their welfare.

Taiwo criticized Governor Adeleke for neglecting student welfare and failing to include students in his government, demanding the reversal of over 100% fee increases in Osun State-owned institutions and expressing disappointment in the lack of palliatives and infrastructure improvements.

The student body threatened mass mobilization and relocation of their Secretariat to the Governor’s office if their demands were not met within seven days, stressing the need for immediate action to address the deteriorating conditions on campuses and calling on the government to prioritize student concerns.

Taiwo said: “Governor Adeleke failed to prioritise the welfare of the students and include us in his government. We demand reversal of increased fees of state-owned institutions. The government has increased fees by over 100 per cent. The state also failed to give us palliative outside what the Federal Government gave us.”

“Students demand the immediate reversal of increased school fees in Osun State-owned institutions. It’s disheartening seeing the pain on students in this present hardship we all faced. We hereby call for a total reversal of the increased tuition fees; failure to act promptly will result in mass mobilization by the student body and relocation of our Secretariat to the office of the Governor.

“We express deep disappointment towards the government of Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke for neglecting student welfare. Despite initial hope, anti-student policies have been implemented, and we are still lacking behind other Southwest state ,we urge the government to prioritize student concerns.

“We reiterate our demand for adequate palliatives and infrastructure improvements to enhance the learning environment on campuses. The Road networks across the tertiary institutions are in a very terrible state, and yet nothing is done to make them pliable. Most of our lecture halls are below standard.

“Despite our efforts through letters to government authorities, indifference persists. Therefore, we issue a seven-day ultimatum to the government to address our demands. Failure to do so will result in peaceful protests and roadblocks in Osogbo, the state capital.

“These demands represent the collective voice of students across higher institutions in Osun State, endorsed by the student union presidents in the state. We urge the government to heed our calls and prioritize the welfare and rights of Nigerian students.”

