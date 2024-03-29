‘Mohbad’s Father Has Joined Those Who Bullied Him To Death’ – Wunmi Cries Out Over Death Threat

Advertisement

Wunmi, the wife of Nigerian late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has cried out on social media over a death threat to her life and son, Liam.

Naija News reports that since the death of Mohbad, there have been loggerheads between Wunmi and Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, over a request for a DNA test.

Speaking during an Instagram live session on Thursday night, Wunmi claimed that some people threatened to gun her down at the inquest and had also threatened to kidnap her and Liam.

She further called on Nigerians to come to her aid, stressing she is too young for the troubles they are putting her through, but she is not afraid of death.

She said, “As you all know I have never done this and this is because my husband Ilerioluwa never wanted this. I am not scared to die! Enough is enough! Nigerians please come to my aid! They have cursed my son several times and today they have started. They have said my son will not reach the age of one, the same thing done to Mohbad that his father could not come out on social media to ask the public to help. Nigerians please help me! I’m doing this now because Ilerioluwa will never forgive me if I don’t fight for Liam. He thought keeping quiet was the answer until he died. He had no chance to fight but I Wunmi will fight with my last blood if anyone comes for my son.

“You guys are threatening to gun me down at the inquest, threatening to kidnap me and my son yet I have kept quiet. I can’t even go out in public for fear of my life, my son can’t enjoy the things other kids are enjoying because of you guys! Why? You’re taking my son’s right of freedom from him but today I’m calling Nigerians to please come to my aid. Even if they eventually kill me, please let Liam live, I beg you! You’re taking my son’s right away from him! I am calling Nigerians to please come to my aid, I am too young for these things they’re putting me through, Nigerians is it until I die?

“This is the same thing Mohbad went through but nobody helped. Please, Nigerians , help me. When my husband came out, he was never a substance dealer, now they are using DNA to keep me shut. Mohbad was never a substance dealer or user and that pulled down his self esteem and made him afraid to show his vulnerability, I will not be ashamed. Abuse me all you want just like you abused Mohbad but I’m never going to keep shut for Liam, don’t come for Liam because I will fight for him with all my life, I will protect him because he’s all I have and I’m the only parent he has, Mohbad is not here to fight for him anymore.”

Speaking on the DNA controversy, Wunmi said Mohbad’s father had refused to bring a court order as he enjoys the clout he is getting over the singer’s death.

Wunmi said that Joseph also sees Liam as his competition and is comfortable using his son’s death to make money online.

The late singer’s wife added that Mohbad’s father has also joined those who bullied him to death.

She added, “Please tell baba to bring court order for a DNA to be done, he is not getting the court order because he’s happy that my son is getting bashed daily. This is my son that I carried for 10 months, all mothers please come to my aid, everybody is telling me to keep shut but I can’t do that anymore, even if they will kill me let Liam live please, that is the only person Ilerioluwa left please! Baba is not getting the court order because he’s happy Liam is being bashed, Liam is like a competitor, he sees him as a threat. He’s happy that he’s using his son’s death to make money online.

“Everyone bashing me, all the mothers bashing me for not doing DNA, will you feel safe to take your son to a father who has been using bloggers to bully me? Be honest, will you feel safe? Please! This is not Baba’s doing alone, he’s working hand in hand with others. Baba has been seen with the same people that bullied Liam’s father for many years. He has also been seen with the same person that fought with his son 48 hours before his son’s death that led to us calling a nurse. Was it a crime that my husband got an injection? Please help me, what should I say? Everybody telling me to keep shut, Baba is all about getting his son’s property even if it means him getting me and Liam out of the way. Please even if I die, don’t let Liam die. If he dies what is now Mohbad’s gain? All the mothers around the world help me.”