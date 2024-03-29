Manchester City Vs Arsenal: Roy Keane Predicts Winner

Advertisement

Former Manchester United footballer, Roy Keane, has predicted the winner of the Premier League table-toppers clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Manchester City and Arsenal will clash at the Etihad Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. The winner of the tie is likely to finish the weekend at the top of the league table.

Note that Arsenal is going into matchday 30 sitting on top of the league table with 64 points in 28 games, a point above Manchester City, who is currently sitting in third place with 63 points in 28 games.

Second-place Liverpool could go top if Arsenal lose to Manchester City and coach Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat Brighton since the Anfied-based club currently have 64 points in 28 games.

While speaking on The Overlap, Roy Keane stressed that Arsenal, which had never recorded a win at the Etihad Stadium since 2015, stood no chance against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Sunday.

“This is big boy stuff now. Arsenal are not winning there. Arsenal are not winning at Man City”, Kean said.

“I’m going 2-1 City. Arsenal aren’t winning there. You’re all getting kidded, I’m telling you.”

Note that Arsenal defeated Manchester City earlier this season, which means Mikel Arteta and his boys have a chance against Pep Guardiola’s boys on Sunday.