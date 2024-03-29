It Is Horrendous Injustice To Free Thousands Of Terrorists And Declare Biafra Agitators Wanted – Ejimakor To FG

Advertisement

Aloy Ejimakor, the lead Counsel of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has berated the federal government for freeing hundreds of terrorists from detention.

Ejimakor fumed that it was ironical that the Nigerian government declared some people wanted for agitating for Biafra but went on to free terrorists.

Recall that the Nigerian Defence Headquarters had declared the Head of the Directorate of State of IPOB, Chika Edoziem and 96 others, including other Biafra secessionists, wanted for various crimes including terrorism and insurgency.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Borno had ordered the immediate release of at least 313 detained suspected Boko Haram terrorists arrested by the military.

Advertisement

The court ordered the release of the suspected terrorists for lack of evidence to jail them after investigations.

Reacting to the development via his X account, Ejimakor questioned why the government would release individuals suspected of terrorism while Biafra agitators were declared wanted.

Posting on X, the IPOB lawyer said it was ironical and another stark evidence of the horrendous injustice that was responsible for the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

Advertisement

According to Ejimakor: “It’s an oxymoron for the Army to declare someone wanted for seeking a separate State & turn around to free hundreds of terrorists, all in the same week.

“It’s another stark evidence of the horrendous injustice that is responsible for the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”