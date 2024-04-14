Why Tinubu Should Release Nnamdi Kanu Unconditionally – LP Rep Reveals

Advertisement

A member of the Labour Party (LP) and the lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Abia State, Obinna Aguocha, has called for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Naija News reports that Kanu, a pro-Biafra activist, has been in detention since his extradition from Kenya in June 2020, facing charges of alleged terrorism by the Federal Government. Despite a 2022 Court of Appeal order for his release on health grounds, the Federal Government appealed to the Supreme Court, directing Kanu to resume trial at the Federal High Court. He has remained in the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his capture.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, Aguocha urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to utilize his office to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, there is no justification for Kanu’s continued custody, especially when others like Godwin Emefiele, Omoyele Sowore, and Sunday Igboho are free.

He said, “I hereby appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to use his esteemed office to ensure the unconditional and immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu as a gesture of goodwill towards the peaceful development of the South East and the well-being of Ndi Igbo.”

The lawmaker pointed out the treatment of Kanu compared to other accused citizens, questioning, “Is there one set rule for other Nigerians from different zones and another for Igbo’s within the South East zone?”

While calling for the IPOB leader’s unconditional release, Aguocha noted that justice should be equal for all citizens irrespective of region and religion.