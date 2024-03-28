Slain Soldiers Left 21 Orphans, 10 Widows – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has revealed that the recent tragic loss of 17 military personnel in Delta State, has left 21 children orphaned and 10 women widowed.

Highlighting the depth of the tragedy, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja noted that among the widows, three are currently four, five, and eight months pregnant, respectively.

Naija News reports that Lagbaja, at the burial ceremony of the slain personnel, lamented that the very individuals these soldiers swore to protect were responsible for their demise.

During his address, the Army Chief assured the grieving families that they would not be left to fend for themselves.

He committed to providing support and preserving the memory of those who had paid the ultimate price for the nation’s safety.

Lagbaja said, “The Okuama killing has added to the care of the Nigerian Army and, by extension, the Nigeria state – 10 widows (three of whom are four, five, and eight months pregnant), 21 orphans, and many other dependents which include parents.

“While commiserating with the families of these gallant soldiers, I assure them that the Nigerian Army and the good people of this country will not leave them in the cold.

“We shall do all within our power to provide succour to them and preserve the memories of their departed loved ones.”

Noting that the Army would not be deterred by the incident, Lagbaja vowed that the culprits would be brought to book.