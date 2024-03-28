Presidency Reacts As DHQ Declares Eight Persons Wanted Over Killing Of 17 Soldiers In Delta

The Presidency has reacted to the declaration of seven men and a woman wanted for their involvement in the gruesome murder of 17 Nigerian soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta State.

Recall the DHQ, in a post via its official X account on Thursday, declared the eight suspects wanted for their involvement in the killing of the army officers and soldiers who were on a peacekeeping mission.

Those declared wanted by the Nigerian military include Akevwru Omotegbono, Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Igoli Ebi, Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, and Reuben Baru.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Thursday, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, backed the action of the military.

The presidential aide asked Nigerians to be patriotic by reporting the accused to any military formation or the police.

He wrote: “Defence Headquarters declares eight people and a woman wanted in connection with the killing of our military men in Okuama on 14 March. Have you seen them? Be a patriot by reporting them to any military formation or the police.”

Naija News had earlier reported that the 17 soldiers were buried amid tears at the Military Cemetery in Abuja on Wednesday.