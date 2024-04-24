Nigeria News
Okuama: Tinubu Has Promised That No Innocent Person Would Come To Harm – Oborevwori
The governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori has assured the residents Okuama, Delta State, that no innocent person would be victimized.
He stated that President Bola Tinubu has given his word on the matter.
Naija News reports that the community has been living in fear, following the tragic killing of 17 officers and soldiers on March 14.
However, speaking during his visit, the governor gave assurance regarding the safe return of the indigenes who had fled the area amid the crisis.
The Governor, who was accompanied by Commander 63 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Unachukwu Ugochukwu, and top government officials, reiterated that innocent citizens would not be made to suffer for what they know nothing about.
Addressing newsmen, Okuama said “We have followed due process in the whole incident. The people have been buried and the King that was detained has been released yesterday and today I am here to see what happened in Okuama community.
“The Okuama 17 is something that we didn’t expect to happen because it is against our bargain for peace and security which I promised Deltans that we are going to enhance.
“We have been enjoying peace and security since last year until the 14th of March when the four Army officers and 13 soldiers were murdered.
“They were not just murdered, their bodies were mutilated and we have come here to see what happened.
“Let me again reiterate Mr. President’s promise that no innocent person would be victimised and you can see that, from that time till now, there has been no harassment of citizens of this community.
“I have come to see how the innocent people of this community can be reintegrated back with the cooperation of the military.
“We know it is a big loss to them but we have to follow due process. The Brigade Commander is with us and the newly posted Commander of 181 Battalion, Lt Col Dabo, is also here with us and it is a great synergy.”