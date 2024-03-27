Okuama Massacre: Grief Engulfs Abuja As 17 Soldiers Are Laid To Rest

The 17 military personnel who met their demise in the Okuama community of Delta on March 14 have been buried.

The bodies of the soldiers, which were brought to the National Military Cemetery in Abuja around 2:26 pm on Wednesday, were laid to rest following the completion of burial rituals.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu, alongside Service Chiefs and other notable dignitaries, attended the burial ceremony.

Top military echelons from various formations across the country were on the ground to pay last respects to the fallen heroes.

Distraught relatives and relations of the deceased personnel, as well as wives of other military officers, were also on the ground.

Recalls that the troops of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, situated in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, were ambushed and killed by some irate youths while on a peace mission to Okuoma Community.

The situation unfolded as the troops reacted to an immediate call amidst a communal altercation between Okuoma and Okoloba communities in Delta State.

The personnel included one Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, one Captain, and 13 soldiers.

The officers identified are Lt. Col. A.H. Ali, who served as the Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Maj S.D. Shafa (N/13976), Maj D.E. Obi (N/14395), and Capt U Zakari (N/16348).

The soldiers are SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974); Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274); Cpl Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853); LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844); LCpl Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719); and LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290).

They also include LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653); LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191); Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079); Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911); Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162); Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079) and Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795).