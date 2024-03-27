Presidency Gives Clarification On National Honours To Slain Soldiers (Full List)

The presidency has made clarification on the conferment of posthumous national honours on the soldiers and officers killed in the Okuama community of Delta State.

Naija News reported that during the soldiers’ burial in Abuja on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu honoured all four senior officers with the Member of the Order of Nigeria (MON) award, while the 13 soldiers were awarded the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

However, in a terse statement via X on Wednesday night, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu bestowed four military officers posthumous awards of MON, Sergeant Yahaya Sule received Federal Republic Medal 1, while the rest got Federal Republic Medal 11.

The post read, “Clarification on the Honours bestowed by President Bola Tinubu on the 4 Nigerian military officers and 13 officers killed in Okuoma Community in Delta State.

“The four military officers, Lt.Col Ali, Major Obi, SD Ashafa and Captain Zakari earned the posthumous award of Member of the Order of the Niger(MON).

“Sergeant Yahaya Sule got Federal Republic Medal 1, while the rest got Federal Republic Medal 11. The honours list is attached below.”