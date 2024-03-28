Labour Party Reacts To Takeover Of Affairs By BoT

Advertisement

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has dismissed claims of a takeover of the party affairs by the Board of Trustees (BoT).

Recall that the party’s BoT Chairman, Sylvester Ejiofor had said in a statement that the organ had taken over the party affairs following the expiration of Julius Abure’s tenure as the national chairman.

But in a statement on Thursday evening, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party wasn’t aware of the existence of a BoT because it has no functional board.

He said the party on Wednesday successfully conducted its national convention in Nnewi, Anambra State and Abure was unanimously elected by over 350 delegates that were in attendance.

Advertisement

Ifoh added that Ejiofor stepped down as the first national chairman of the party over two decades ago and has since not attended any meeting or played any significant role as a member of the party

He said, “The attendance list includes: the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, who was represented by his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu; the Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. George Ozodinobi, who led over 10 members of the National Assembly; the entire members of the Abia State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa; the Deputy Minority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Clinton Amadi; other of his colleagues in the Imo State House of Assembly; other members of the state assembly from Enugu; the entire members of the Abia State, amongst others.

“Despite this huge success, it came to the leadership of the party as a huge surprise of a statement trending in the social media purportedly from one Comrade SOZ Ejiofor on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the party claiming that he has taken over the leadership of the party.

Advertisement

“Amusing as that will sound, but with the greatest respect to the former leader of the party, we sympathise with the Comrade who has since left the political scene more than a decade ago only to be energised, briefed, and drafted into this unnecessary tussle by the disgruntled elements in the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC.

“First, ever since Ejiofor stepped down as the first National chairman of the Labour Party over two decades ago, he has neither attended any meetings nor played any noticeable role as a member of the party.

“He is not even known in his ward and has not paid a single dime as membership dues, which qualifies him as a member. It is surprising therefore that after he was ‘visited’ by some leaders of the NLC, he suddenly woke up from his slumber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The point here is that the Labour Party is not aware of the existence of any Board of Trustees.

“Recall that NLC has continued to propose for the reconstitution of the BoT as well as the convocation of the National Convention.

“Over 90 per cent of persons being suggested to form membership of the proposed BoT have since left the party to join other political parties; some even contested various political positions on the platforms of other political parties, while others featured prominently in the presidential campaigns of the other political parties, even when Labour Party equally featured a candidate in the 2023 general election.

“This is what desperation in the ranks of the NLC can cause. Why not let the man enjoy his retirement? Why drag him into your mess?

“Let Comrade Ejiofor show evidence of one meeting he convened in the last decade of his so-called BoT.

“Enough of all this political muscle flexing, Barrister Julius Abure has just been elected by the convention for the first time as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. We urge our detractors to please sheathe the sword and join us to salvage the nation.

“Only people who understand the rules of the party and play by it such as carrying party cards and paying membership dues, can have a say on the matters of the party. Incidentally, Comrades Ajaero and Ejiofor are not members and will not be allowed to interfere with the internal matters of the party.”