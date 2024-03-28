LP Crisis Deepens As BoT Takes Over Party

The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) may have gotten worse due to the reported takeover by its Board of Trustees (BoT).

Naija News reported earlier that during a convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State, Julius Abure was reelected as the National Chairman, and some national officers of the party were also reelected.

However, in a statement released yesterday, the party’s BoT Chairman, Sylvester Ejiofor, said the latest takeover occurred after the expiration of the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Abure.

The BoT stated that it has taken over to prevent any leadership vacuum.

The statement further mentioned that the party’s BoT, in collaboration with key stakeholders, will soon communicate the procedures for conducting an all-inclusive and extensive national convention.

Ejiofor noted that the decision was in line with the March 20, 2018, Federal High Court consent judgment delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, which recognised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as the owner of the LP and mandated that an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the LP be held.

“Following the expiration of the tenure in office of the immediate past National Working Committee of the LP headed by Julius Abure, the BoT, in line with the party’s constitution, has stepped in to steer the affairs of the LP. This step is to avoid any leadership vacuum in the LP.

“The BoT’s decision also furthers the agreement signed between the former national chairman of the LP, Mr. Julius Abure, the NLC, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on 27 June 2022, which was mediated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“While we commend members of the LP, especially workers, students, youths, market women and men, Obidients, and candidates on the platform of the LP for their contributions and fidelity to the ideals of the party, the BoT promises to quickly set in motion processes for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention.

“Unlike the charade that took place today in Nnewi and in tandem with the principles of popular democracy, the all-inclusive national convention will start with grassroots congresses at ward, local government, state and ultimately at the national level.

“This process will not leave any genuine member of LP out and will be held in the full view of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), media, civil society, security agents and the general public.

“We commend the leader of the LP, Mr. Peter Obi and key stakeholders in the LP for declining to deodorize the malfeasance that took place in Nnewi with their presence.

“The BoT assures all stakeholders that we are committed to reclaiming and repositioning the LP as the vehicle for the socio-political emancipation of our dear country, her working people and populace.”