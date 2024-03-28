Gov Sani Offers Free Education To Rescued Kuriga Students

Advertisement

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has offered free education to Kuriga school children recently rescued from kidnappers.

Recall that the teenagers were abducted from Lea Primary School and Government Secondary School Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, last week.

They were subsequently rescued and reunited with their parents, three days after their release from captivity.

On Wednesday, the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Professor Abdulkadir Meyere, who was acting on behalf of Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, handed the children over to their parents.

Naija News recalls that the children’s freedom came after a harrowing two-week ordeal, having been abducted by bandits on March 7th and subsequently rescued in Zamfara State through the combined efforts of the military and local authorities.

During the presentation of the children to their families, Professor Meyere recounted the state’s relentless pursuit of their safe return.

He relayed Governor Sani’s deep involvement in the rescue mission, emphasizing the governor’s commitment to the children’s welfare and safety.

In a fresh announcement on Thursday (today), Governor Sani announced that his foundation will offer free education for the freed students.

According to Vanguard, the governor also promised to rebuild the primary and government secondary school Kuriga and provide other basic infrastructure in the community.