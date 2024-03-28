Kuriga School Children Reunite With Parents Three Days After Release

The abducted schoolchildren from Lea Primary School and Government Secondary School Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have finally reunited with their parents, three days after their release from captivity.

On Wednesday, the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Professor Abdulkadir Meyere, who was acting on behalf of Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, handed the children over to their parents.

Naija News recalls that the children’s freedom came after a harrowing two-week ordeal, having been abducted by bandits on March 7th and subsequently rescued in Zamfara State through the combined efforts of the military and local authorities.

During the presentation of the children to their families, Professor Meyere recounted the state’s relentless pursuit of their safe return.

He relayed Governor Sani’s deep involvement in the rescue mission, emphasizing the governor’s commitment to the children’s welfare and safety.

“By God’s mercy, today the Governor has fulfilled his promise, and the children have been rescued,” Meyere stated.

The atmosphere was filled with expressions of joy and gratitude as parents embraced their children, relieved to have them back after enduring weeks filled with anxiety and sleeplessness.

They lauded the government’s and security agencies’ decisive actions that led to the successful rescue of their children.

The district head of the Kuriga community, Lawal Abdullahi, expressed his community’s appreciation for the government’s support during this crisis and prayed for the end of such traumatic incidents in Kaduna State and beyond.

Idris Abdullahi, a parent of one of the abducted children, shared his heartfelt thanks to Governor Uba Sani for keeping his word to rescue the children. He prayed for the governor’s continued success and advancement.

Suleiman Lawal, one of the freed students, recounted their ordeal and expressed gratitude for the government’s care during their captivity. He noted that the experience has only fueled his determination to pursue his education with even greater zeal.