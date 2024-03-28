Gov Radda Swears In Six New Permanent Secretaries In Katsina

Advertisement

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, inaugurated six new permanent secretaries on Thursday (today) to enhance the state’s administrative capacity.

Naija News reports that the swearing-in event took place at the Katsina Government House, with the presence of high-ranking government officials and well-wishers of newly appointed individuals.

The individuals who have been appointed as permanent secretaries are Jamilu Yakubu Batagarawa, Samaila Yusuf Bindawa, Lawal Suleiman Abdullahi, Hamza Mani Tafashiya, Ahmed Hassan Mashi, and Ibrahim Muazu.

The state’s Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, administered the oath of office in the presence of government officials and well-wishers.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, Governor Radda emphasized that the selection process was based on merit. He also revealed that the six new permanent secretaries successfully underwent a rigorous examination to secure their positions.

Governor Radda congratulated them and highlighted the crucial role they will play in addressing the economic and security challenges faced by the state.

He said: “Your appointments come at a crucial time for Katsina.

Advertisement

“We face significant economic and security challenges, and your expertise, dedication, and leadership will be vital in overcoming them.”

The governor emphasized the importance of effective collaboration and teamwork among the newly appointed individuals to promote prosperity and peace in Katsina.

Furthermore, the governor reiterated his administration’s dedication to addressing the security issues that have negatively impacted the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Radda, in addition, appealed to the residents of the state, urging them to actively participate in community initiatives and contribute their prayers, especially during the ongoing Ramadan fast, to overcome the challenges that pose a threat to the state.