APC Dissolves Stakeholder Committees Across 34 LGAs In Katsina

Advertisement

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has officially declared the dissolution of the party’s stakeholder committees in all 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Naija News reports that the secretary of the Central Working Committee of the APC in Katsina State, Ibrahim Namadi, announced the latest political event on Thursday.

In a formal notification letter sent to the concerned stakeholders and shared with other key members, Namadi stated that the decision was made following the Central Working Committee’s monthly meeting on March 26, 2024, at the Katsina State Secretariat.

The letter reassures all members that a new framework will soon be established, in accordance with the stipulations of Article 12 (10) and (15) of the All Progressives Congress Constitution of 2022 (amended).

Advertisement

The Katsina APC extends its gratitude and recognition to the outgoing stakeholders for their valuable contributions and unwavering support, which have greatly contributed to the party’s success as the ruling party in Katsina State over the past eight years.

“There is no doubt that without their support and steadfastness, the All Progressives Congress would have been a mirage,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, six members of the Enugu State House of Assembly elected under the Labour Party‘s (LP) platform have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Advertisement

Naija News reports that the lawmakers announced their defection during the Assembly’s plenary on Thursday, and the motion for their defection to be accepted was moved by Rt. Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu and was seconded by Rt. Hon. Jane Eneh.

The defectors included the Chief Whip of the House and member representing Igboeze North I, Hon. Ejike Eze; the leader of the House and member representing Enugu North, Hon. Johnson Ugwu and the member representing Enugu South Rural, Hon. Princess Ugwu.

Others include the member representing Nsukka East, Hon. Pius Ezeugwu, the member representing Igbo-Etiti West, Hon. Amuka Williams, and the member representing Oji River, Hon. Osita Eze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawmakers cited irreconcilable division and incessant crisis within the Labour Party at the national level and across all the state chapters as the reason for their defection.

They also referenced cases of the National Chairman, Julius Abure, Apapa factions, the national treasurer allegation and their parent body, NLC, as some of the divisions within the party.

They expressed hope that the PDP would give them the platform to continue serving the interests of their people and thanked the Labour Party’s leadership for their support.

The lawmakers said, “Regrettably, the party has evolved into a state of perpetual discord with various factions embroiled in legal battles, thereby undermining its ability to effectively serve the interest of the people.

“The Labour party once a beacon of hope for progressive ideas have regrettably become synonymous with internal squabbles, thereby reducing its capacity to fulfil the aspirations of electorates.”