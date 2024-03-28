Gist
22-Year-Old Man Goes On Stabbing Spree, Kills Four In US
At least four people have been reportedly killed, with five sustaining severe injuries after a 22-year-old man went on a stabbing spree at multiple addresses in the US state of Illinois.
Naija News reports that the US police, in a statement, disclosed that those killed included a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, and two men aged 49 and 22.
The police said the tragic incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Rockford City, and the 22-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.
The statement did not say anything about a possible motive; it added that the five people had been wounded, but US media later cited the police saying seven were injured.
Bauchi: Man Stabbed To Death On Way To Break Fast
Meanwhile, tragic incident in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State has resulted in the death of 25-year-old Khalid Ibrahim of Magama-Gumau, who was allegedly killed by a friend.
The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident, which occurred on the way to a mosque for breaking the Ramadan fast.
The conflict erupted on Tuesday, March 26, towards the end of the Ramadan fast.
Reports from City & Crime suggest that Ibrahim was involved in a heated argument with a group of young men, including the suspect, as they walked towards the JIBWIS Mosque in the town to break their fast.
The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Ibrahim was unexpectedly attacked.
According to witnesses, the assailant drew a sharp object during the skirmish and stabbed Ibrahim in the neck, leading to his immediate death, while the other individuals involved fled the scene.