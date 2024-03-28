22-Year-Old Man Goes On Stabbing Spree, Kills Four In US

At least four people have been reportedly killed, with five sustaining severe injuries after a 22-year-old man went on a stabbing spree at multiple addresses in the US state of Illinois.

Naija News reports that the US police, in a statement, disclosed that those killed included a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, and two men aged 49 and 22.

The police said the tragic incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Rockford City, and the 22-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

The statement did not say anything about a possible motive; it added that the five people had been wounded, but US media later cited the police saying seven were injured.

Meanwhile, tragic incident in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State has resulted in the death of 25-year-old Khalid Ibrahim of Magama-Gumau, who was allegedly killed by a friend.

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident, which occurred on the way to a mosque for breaking the Ramadan fast.

The conflict erupted on Tuesday, March 26, towards the end of the Ramadan fast.

Reports from City & Crime suggest that Ibrahim was involved in a heated argument with a group of young men, including the suspect, as they walked towards the JIBWIS Mosque in the town to break their fast.

The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Ibrahim was unexpectedly attacked.

According to witnesses, the assailant drew a sharp object during the skirmish and stabbed Ibrahim in the neck, leading to his immediate death, while the other individuals involved fled the scene.