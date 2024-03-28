Bauchi: Man Stabbed To Death On Way To Break Fast

A tragic incident in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State has resulted in the death of 25-year-old Khalid Ibrahim of Magama-Gumau, who was allegedly killed by a friend.

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident, which occurred on the way to a mosque for breaking the Ramadan fast.

The conflict erupted on Tuesday, March 26, towards the end of the Ramadan fast.

Reports from City & Crime suggest that Ibrahim was involved in a heated argument with a group of young men, including the suspect, as they walked towards the JIBWIS Mosque in the town to break their fast.

The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Ibrahim was unexpectedly attacked.

According to witnesses, the assailant drew a sharp object during the skirmish and stabbed Ibrahim in the neck, leading to his immediate death, while the other individuals involved fled the scene.

The Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, said “The command received a report of culpable homicide from Gumau outstation that two people, Khalid Ibrahim, (25) and Usman Ibrahim, (18) all of Magama-Gumau town in Toro LGA of Bauchi State engaged in a fight.

“The two of them engaged in a fight and as a result of which Usman Ibrahim used a sharp knife against Khalid Ibrahim causing a serious injury to his body. As soon as we received the report, the command under the able leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, gave directives to the DPO, Toro Division to move immediately to the scene.

“The victim was immediately evacuated and rushed to the General Hospital, Toro for medical attention. However, on reaching the hospital, he was certified dead by a medical doctor. His corpse was released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites.”

The PPRO said the police commissioner had directed the DPO, Toro Division, to commence unbiased investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the development, adding that the result of the investigation will be made public.