Son Of Retired Police Officer Stabbed To Death In Bauchi

Advertisement

15-year-old Adamu Isa, the son of a retired police officer, was reportedly stabbed by his friend, Abubakar Isa, in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Wednesday, March 27, following a heated argument between the friends, but what led to the fight is uncertain.

The suspect reportedly stabbed the deceased with a knife on the neck close to the throat, leading to his immediate death, even before getting to the hospital.

Confirming the incident to Daily Post on Friday, the Bauchi State Police Command spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakili, said the Ningi Police Division received a distress call from retired DSP Kasuwa Isa, who lives behind the INEC office in Ningi.

Advertisement

According to Wakil, Isa reported that his son, Adamu Isa, was stabbed with a knife on his neck by 15-year-old Abubakar Isah, who lives behind the NEPA office in Ningi.

Wakil noted that the suspect has been arrested and is in police custody pending an investigation into the issue.

He added, “On receiving the complaint, the DPO of Ningi Division led a team of detectives to the scene of the incident and evacuated the victim to the General Hospital in Ningi, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”